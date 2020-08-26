Tracking Cat 4 Laura

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity have taken over as temperatures top the 90s with feels like reading 100°+. A few showers creep in early evening however most stay dry. Very little rain until Friday when scattered showers and thunderstorm return and extend through the weekend. This allows temperatures to ease a bit with highs low 90s while lows hold mid 70s.
Hurricane Laura a major Category 4 with winds of 145mph is nearing the NW Gulf coast. Catastrophic storm surge expected along the Texas-Louisiana coast as Laura makes landfall later tonight. With a potential storm surge of 10-20ft forecast evacuations were mandatory. Also, flash flooring, catastrophic winds, and tornadoes will impact areas in the storm’s path. The wrath of Laura tracks inland across the midsouth into the Ohio Valley and North East into the weekend.
