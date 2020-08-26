1 of 3 tickets to claim part of $1.1 million lottery sold in Leesburg

LEESBRURG, Ga. (WALB) - Check your Georgia lottery ticket because you could be the joint winner of over a million dollars.
One of three Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at a Leesburg store Monday. the ticket lays claim to part of $1.1 million.
The owner of Chevron Food Mart on Highway 82 is happy his store is a part of the million-dollar history.
“It feels pretty good, we have a good clientele, everyone comes to see us. I’m sure one lucky winner is happy to have their winning ticket,” said Owner Marty Patel.
The winning numbers are 01, 02, 19, 26 and 28.
Patel said about 300 tickets sold Monday night at the store.
If you’re one of the three winners, you’ll each receive just under $400 thousand.
