Thomasville teachers prepare for transition to virtual learning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Virtual teachers at Thomasville City Schools have been in training over the last week.
Virtual Coordinator Mandy Grage said they’re focused on staying flexible for everyone’s benefit.
It may be a transition for some students using virtual instruction, as they'll be working from their computers instead of the classroom.
“I keep saying my word of the year is flexible,” said Grage.
She said they’re focused on making sure everyone has what they need as they jump into this new way of learning and teaching.
She said fortunately, teachers have the opportunity to be solely virtual.
“They’re going to be our frontline of implementing all this, and they’re going to be the ones that parents and students are interacting with, so I want the teachers to be as comfortable as possible,” said Grage.
First grade virtual teacher Courtney Warner said while it’s been an adjustment, they’re preparing well.
“Figuring out what’s going to work, what’s not going to work, and then knowing that I’m not going to have it all figured out in the beginning. Things are going to change and we have to be flexible,” said Warner.
Grage has some advice for parents and students.
“Follow your teacher’s schedule so that they know when they’re supposed to be on. We’ve asked parents to be the facilitator. They need to be there to support and answer questions when the teacher can’t,” said Grage.
Grage said even though they’re working from home, schedules will stay the same.
Warner gave a breakdown of what a student’s day may look like, including morning check-ins, live lessons, recess, lunch, independent or small group work time and a final check-in to wrap up the day.
“We want the students to have everything they can get to the classroom, as close as they can get to that at home. I know it won’t be the same, but we’re working hard to make sure that that happens,” said Grage.
“We’ve had great support from our district, at our schools and collaboration across the elementary schools. That has definitely helped,” said Warner.
