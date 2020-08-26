Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after racial letter sent to multiple homes

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is sending a warning Wednesday after a disturbing letter was delivered to multiple homes.
TCSO took to Facebook to ask people who live in the Timber Ridge Drive area, who received a letter, not to open it.
Capt. Steve Jones, sheriff’s office public information officer, said the letter is filled with tons of hateful and racist language.
Jones added that at this time, he cannot say if the return address and sender are of the author of the letter.
The sheriff’s office is thoroughly investigating. The sheriff’s office is asking those that got a letter, to contact them so they can collect and preserve them for processing.
Deputies said they have reached out to the FBI for assistance in this matter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
