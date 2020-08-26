Savannah State University dismisses baseball player after arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah State University announced the dismissal of a Tiger’s baseball player on Wednesday. The school cited Ryan Murray-Green’s recent arrest on charges of making terroristic threats, among others.
Green is facing charges of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, carrying a weapon in school safety zones or school functions, terroristic threats and acts, and interference with government property. All four of those charges are considered felonies.
