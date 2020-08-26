Crisp County Cougars aiming for another history-making season

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Cougars made history last year when they advanced to the state finals for the first time in program history.
The Cougars told me if they want to make another historic run, they can’t get satisfied.
Senior Quarterback, Adrian Lofton, claimed, “We’re going to win it all, y’all better watch out, the Cougars coming back.”
The Cougars are stacked with talent and experience on defense.
Under Head Coach Brad Harber’s direction, 2019 featured their strongest defense, yet.
Holding six teams to seven or fewer points.
Senior Linebacker, Chris Paul, told me he can’t wait to get to game week.
“Ah man, I feel very excited about this season. Especially with the historic season we had last year and the things we were capable of doing I feel very confident going into this season, despite having the harder schedule in 2-AAA. I feel very good about my brothers and I feel like my brothers are behind me in whatever situation we are in,” said Paul.
The cougars enter the 2020 season with four consecutive region titles.
But the road to get there won’t be the same.
They'll play in an 8-team region versus their usual 4-team region.
“Every game matters, but earlier in this football season the games will mean more as far as how everything shakes out with region play at the end. On that note, I’m super happy that the GHSA is allowing us, at least right now, to have a full season. So it’s been fun and it gets more exciting the closer it gets,” said Harber.
The message this season, don’t be satisfied with last year.
“You know, with us not being satisfied and coming out here like we never did anything. That’s giving us a mindset of what we’re going to do this year and I think we’re going to do great things,” said Paul.
Paul said he’s ready to have another history-making season.
“I think we’re going to get back and this time we’re going to win it. And having the community behind us, you know, that will play a very big role as well, you know, them packing out the den, like they were,” said Paul.
The Cougars are slated to open their season at home against Tift County on September 4.
