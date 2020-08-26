City of Valdosta approves mask mandate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta has voted to mandate people wearing a mask on city property or in businesses that choose to. This ordinance to fight COVID-19 is set to last until the end of the month.
Community members had the opportunity to voice their opinions on whether or not a mask mandate enforcement is the right move for Valdosta.
“I had coronavirus, my whole family we had coronavirus and speaking from my personal experience, it was the worst thing ever,” said Kylie Mathis, a Valdosta resident.
Kaylon Day, another community member also voiced her opinion.
“We already have lost over 100 residents, is that not enough to say I can wear a mask, I can put it on,” said Day.
The city approved the mandate in a 4 to 3 vote.
In order for a city to enforce face-covering requirements, their county must meet the threshold of 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days. Lowndes county meets that state requirement.
The day the threshold numbers drop, under Governor Brian Kemp's order, the mandate must be removed.
The council also voiced its opinion on the matter, some agreeing while others opposed it.
According to the ordinance, you must wear a mask on city-owned or any entity that chooses to participate.
Masks will not be required under the following circumstances:
- Inside a personal vehicle or residential property
- When a person is alone or with family
- If it’s against their religion
- While drinking or eating
- If they have a medical condition
- If a child is under 10 years old
- Or inside any polling place.
If a business chooses not to participate in the mandate on their property, there must be a sign at the public entrance. If a business does not post a sign, it is assumed that it is enforced on the property.
Consequences for individuals for violations include a warning first and then a penalty of up to $50.
No business will be penalized if a customer fails to comply.
“While I’m excited the mask mandate passed, I just encourage other communities to pass mask mandates as well,” said Tyler Tucker, a Valdosta resident.
The mask mandate is set to expire when the Kemp’s executive order ends on Aug. 31.
If the governor’s order is extended, Valdosta can continue to enforce the ordinance. However, if it is not renewed, the enforcement will no longer be valid according to Mark Barber, the city’s manager.
