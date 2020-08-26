ASU waives some test requirements for 2021

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) is waiving the SAT and ACT scores for students applying for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters because of uncertainty about the scheduling of testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This change was authorized by the University System of Georgia, according to the university.
ASU officials said students will still have to meet other established requirements for admissions.
“We have received positive feedback from our freshmen concerning the waive of test scores, and we are glad that prospective students will continue to easily apply for admission without any added pressure during this time,” said Kenyatta Johnson, vice president of enrollment management and student success.
Additionally, the ASU Foundation will continue to provide the Local Scholars Grant to students who graduate from one of ASU’s 28 county service area high schools.
- A $1,000 grant will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript GPA reflects a 3.5 or above.
- A $500 grant will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript GPA reflects between a 3.0 and 3.49.
- A $100 book voucher will be awarded if a student’s final high school transcript GPA reflects between a 2.5 and a 2.99.
For more information about admissions changes or the local scholars grant, click here, email here or call (229) 500-4358.
