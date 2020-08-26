APD looking for woman wanted on aggravated assault warrants

Rachel Adam (Source: Albany Police Department Facebook page)
By Kim McCullough | August 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 9:17 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a woman wanted on aggravated assault (party to a crime) warrants.

Rachael Adam, 23, is wanted on two outstanding warrants for being a party to aggravated assault, according to police.

Police said the warrants are connected to an incident that happened on Aug. 22 in the 2400 block of Nottingham Way.

A woman was shot several times after police said Devon Jones, 18, fired several shots during a fight. According to police, their investigation revealed that Adam drove Jones to Massey’s apartment.

Anyone with any information on this case or may know the whereabouts of Adam is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

