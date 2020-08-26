AMC Theatres set to reopen in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For those missing that buttery theater popcorn, Albany AMC will reopen on Thursday.
After months of being closed, they now have several new safety precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
AMC CEO, Adam Aron, said the company has new cleaning protocols to ensure that safety.
“We simply cannot afford to operate our theaters unless you can eat off the floor,” Aron said.
They’re also requiring masks at all times, even inside the theater, but you can take them off while enjoying food and drinks and cashless transactions are preferred.
“We need to be sure that our theaters are safe and that the public can be confident that if they come into our theaters they’ll be safe when they do,” Aron said.
Because of the extra cleaning, there will be extra time in between films to disinfect the auditoriums before the next show.
Other measures in place include: daily temperature checks for employees, social distancing, reduced auditorium capacities, as well as hand sanitizer and wipe stations.
For a closer look at those safety measures, click here.
The AMC Classic Albany website has a look at the movies showing as well as the times.
