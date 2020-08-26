Albany mother shares struggle of raising daughter with rare disease amid COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Like every other six-year-old, Kaedyn Loud enjoys her toys and playing with her friends.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has made life challenging for Kaedyn and her mom.
“Mcdonald’s is her favorite place but now, she is not able to do that because she has to understand you know with the COVID-19 going on, we have to keep ourselves safe,” said her mother, Lotoya Howard.
On top of that, Kaedyn was born with a rare disease known as cystinosis.
“She was diagnosed when she was 15 months old with the disease. So, she has been doing very well, she is thriving more now than she did in the beginning,” said Howard.
It is a condition so rare that only about 500 people in the US are estimated to have it. If untreated it causes kidney failure, blindness, and premature death.
“She has around the clock care, she takes 10 different medications, including also she has a g-tube, we have to get those fees in as well, and extra fluids so it is kind of difficult,” said Howard.” “But, you know, you adapt this way of life and it becomes easy to you.”
Being her mother, caregiver, and nurse at all once, Howard has had to adapt to a new way of life. Being forced to home school Kaedyn since February has thrown Howard another curveball.
“I think it is best for me to go ahead and pull her out, then to have her catch the flu or anything that could cause more damage to her,” said Howard.
One thing is for sure, Kaedyn’s mother said…reassurance. She tells her daughter she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to.
“I always tell her, we don’t use the word can’t in this house. You know it is no such thing as I can’t do this or I can’t do that. You can do it. So, that’s one of our big things that we do,” said Howard.
