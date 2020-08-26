Albany commissioners vote to put in new school zone safety system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Soon, if you're caught speeding in an Albany school zone, it could cost you.
Albany City Commissioners recently approved the new school traffic monitoring system during their most recent meeting.
Although the system was approved on Tuesday, commissioners been talking about this since July.
Back on July 7, Police Chief Michael Persley said this new system was needed.
“In 2018, Georgia Legislature passed HB 978, which enacted a statewide school zone enforcement initiative. The bill was in response to multiple incidents involving serious injury and even fatalities related to the disregard of school zone speeds and hours of operations. We, too, have incidents of these incidents within our school zones,” said Chief Persley.
For better safety near schools, Chief Persley asked the commission to consider going with a system made by a manufacturer called "RedSpeed."
Before the presentation to the commission, the company did a study in the city, during a school day to see if there's a need for the system.
“20 schools had over 200 drivers a day, during the school day when children were there, going 10 miles over the speed limit. Some well over 1,000,” said Greg Parks, a RedSpeed representative.
Greg Parks with RedSpeed says the system has cameras with live video streaming, license plate reading, and traffic and speed reporting capabilities.
The license reading will do school safety checks differently.
“If your chief and his department elect to, under your direction, they can load temporary protection order data or other things. And if someone should not be in front of the school, the police will be notified in real-time if they enter the school zone,” said Parks.
RedSpeed reps say there will be no out of pocket expenses for the city. Some of the money from speeding fines gathered in the school zones will go to pay for the system.
The rest will go towards other school safety improvements.
