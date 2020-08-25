VSU’s annual ‘The Happening’ takes place this week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Valdosta State University is hosting its annual “The Happening” Information Fair. It takes place every Fall.
It’s an opportunity for students to enjoy the outdoors while learning more about what the university and community have to offer.
This year, The Happening is a three-day event and looks very different from previous years.
“Oh last year was big, it was the whole front lawn, like all these tents literally like row to row to row.
Some students said they were curious as to how the event would look this year.
The Happening is usually held in the university’s front lawn, but this week it will be held in the Palm quad. The vendors and organizations participating were split into three days, about 50 scheduled for each day.
Starting Tuesday, and lasting until Thursday.
Students will receive an email each day with the line up of participants.
“Before it was super crowded and a lot of people, so we wanted to make sure we are still going by every guideline,” said Allison Carr, one of the organizers.
She said she’s excited they are still able to make the event happen.
A mask is required to be worn when entering the area. There will be activities, free food samples and free goodies.
A president of one of the organizations participating said the turnout has been surprising.
“It’s really exciting to see everyone out here in the midst of what’s going on with COVID right now, so it’s nice to see we are still able to have events that is super successful in turnout wise as well,” Josh Wells, PRSSA president, said.
The Happening will go on from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.