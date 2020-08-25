VA medical center hosts drive-thru baby shower for ‘warrior moms'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WALB) - The Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, in Gainesville, Fla., hosted a “Warrior Moms” baby shower where 24 moms attended the baby shower from all over, including both Florida and Georgia.
Valdosta resident and Warrior Mom Samantha Corriell expressed her gratitude towards the VA and the Women Veterans Program for inviting her to the event.
”I hadn’t purchased a stroller or car seat yet,” Corriell said. “With COVID-19, my hours at work were cut severely, so receiving this will help my husband and I prepare for the baby.”
The event took place in the hospital’s valet circular driveway. This allowed for the moms to stay in their vehicles while VA staff took pictures and others loaded baby items into their vehicle back seats and trunks.
