Sen. Kelly Loeffler visits Southwest Georgia

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was in Camilla for a meet and greet on Monday.
Supporters of Loeffler gathered at the CoverRise Plantation in Camilla to meet with and hear her speak.
This was part of the senator’s second statewide “All About Georgia Recess Tour.”
“Protecting life, economic opportunities for Southwest Georgia. I mean, she’s spot on,” said Jay Wells, who is with the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Wells said he thinks it’s wonderful for Loeffler to take the time to speak with Southwest Georgians.
Loeffler spoke about her months in the senate, and her future plans if elected.
One of those includes her focus on rural areas.
“I was born and raised on a farm. I know what rural communities mean to a state. I know what they mean in Georgia. Agriculture is our No. 1 sector. It’s our No. 1 industry,” Loeffler said.
Continuing to stand with farmers to make sure they have the necessary resources is what Loeffler said she’s done this since day one in Senate.
“I want to make sure I’m hearing from them throughout this pandemic and beyond to make sure that we’re creating those opportunities for farmers to thrive,” said Loeffler.
Wells said it’s not everyday to get the opportunity to see a United States senator here in Southwest Georgia.
“It’s a big state and there’s not that many of us, but to take the time to come down and see us and to listen to what our interests are, absolutely, it’s wonderful,” said Wells.
Rep. Doug Collins, who will face Loeffler in the special election, will be in Pelham Thursday for a meet and greet. WALB will also have coverage of this event.
