New Americus park raises objections from council, citizens

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Some citizens are not happy about Americus city leaders moving forward with a soon to be city park.
We recently told you about a park being constructed on the corner of Armory Drive and Adderton Street.
Since then, residents have reached out with concerns about the park, including safety for kids.
Councilman Nelson Brown represents District 2 where the soon to be park will stand.
He and Mayor Barry Blount are aware of these concerns and said they are taking them into consideration.
Brown doesn’t want the park, but a community garden instead. He said a park is not needed, since another park is 100 yards away, and he respects his constituents’ concerns.
He took those concerns to most council members, privately.
He believes council members are ignoring safety concerns, and the idea of having a community garden at that location.
Councilman Brown said he plans to request a called meeting to discuss the park.
Mayor Blount believes the area is safe for children, and said the topic may come back up for discussion in September’s meeting.
He told us the park was talked about back in June when $60,000 was approved for the project.
He said at that time, no council members opposed it.
