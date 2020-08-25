Mostly dry and hot a few days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Much drier and hotter as temperatures reach the 90s again with feels like readings 100°+. Isolated evening showers otherwise warm 70s and muggy overnight. Rain chances are slim the next few days but ramp up late week through the weekend.
A few mostly dry days but hot and humid. Highs top low-mid 90s with feels like readings 100°+ while lows hold in the lows mid 70s. As tropical moisture increases scattered showers and thunderstorms return late week through the weekend.
In the tropics, Hurricane Laura gradually intensifying as it tracks NW across the Gulf of Mexico. “Laura” is headed toward the NW Gulf coast and forecast to further strengthen to a Cat 2 then major Cat 3 hurricane prior to projected landfall late Wednesday early Thursday along the TX/LA coast.
