Lee Co. commissioners set millage rate, talk road projects

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - There’s good news for Lee County property owners.
The millage rate is staying the same, meaning no tax increases.
The Lee County Commission set the millage rate during Tuesday night’s commission meeting.
It’s something they do annually in conjunction with the school system setting its rate.
The county rate will remain the same at 14.098.
Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis made the announcement towards the beginning of the meeting.
“The millage rate will be unchanged in Lee County this year and it is actually, I was looking at it earlier, the millage rate in Lee County will be actually less then it was five years ago,” said Mathis.
The Lee County School System also set its millage rate Tuesday night. It was actually rolled back some, to 18 mills.
These rates determine how much property owners pay in taxes each year in Lee County.
Road improvements were also a hot topic for Lee County commissioners Tuesday night.
The commission talked about how to spend 2020 and 2021 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant money, or LMIG funds.
The grant, for several hundred thousand dollars, was provided by the state.
Funds for 2020 will go towards culvert improvements on New York road.
“So, we’ll widen New York Road by two feet, just like we did on the north section. And from where we ended that section, we’ll go all the way to Philema Road North,” explained District 4 Commissioner Rick Muggridge.
Commissioners said the 2020 funds were originally supposed to go towards the Forrester Parkway Capstone Connector project, but tie-ups with the City of Albany and the Rails To Trails has halted the use of those funds for that project.
LMIG 2021 funds will be used for paving Flowing Well Road.
Airport Road is also likely to be on that list.
Commissioners want travelers to expect minor to no traffic diversions during these projects.
They are expected to start soon and finish by the end of the year.
It wasn’t discussed Tuesday night but Lee County leaders are talking about ways to ease traffic congestion at Sutton’s Landing.
Sutton’s Landing is located on Highway 19 and is one of the more popular boating ramps in Lee County.
Commissioners are looking at adding an additional road to the area and said the new road would connect to the end of Ledo Road.
County leaders said when people leave Sutton’s Landing, it can cause traffic congestion.
The new road would help alleviate some of that build up.
The question now is can the county develop on the property around the popular boat launch?
“Before we invest in the road, we wanna do our due diligence, make sure that those properties can be developed and so doing a little bit of homework between now and our next meeting to make sure that that’s a feasible plan,” said Muggridge.
