Grady County Help Agency plans to continue food distributions

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Around 300 bags of food were given to families in Grady County on Tuesday.
Grady County Help Agency hosted its second food distribution Tuesday morning.
Organization Treasurer Cindy Johnson said even though their doors have been closed since March, they’re still helping those in need.
During the food distribution, each family gets a variety of nonperishables.
The organization also helps with utilities, rent and medical needs.
Johnson told WALB why they decided to continue this event, even with their doors closed.
”People are hurting, people don’t have jobs or children are home from school. They’re about to go back so, there’s just a much bigger need for people who need food, I think. I think there will always be a need,” said Johnson.
Johnson said they plan to continue the food distributions on the last Tuesday of each month.
For more information, call Grady County Help Agency at (229) 377-2709.
