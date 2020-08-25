Giant gator that got away runs out of luck on Lake Seminole

LAKE SEMINOLE, Ga. (WALB) - A huge alligator, taken just after the start of Georgia’s 2020 alligator hunting season may not impress champion gator hunters like “King-of-the-Swamp” Troy Landry of “Swamp People,” but for a Georgia alligator, he’s impressive.
Not just for his size, but also for his survivability.
After David Kilgore, his wife Sandra, and sons Hunter and Mason got the alligator killed and skinned, they discovered that probably a year earlier, someone had shot the massive beast with a broadhead arrow known as a “muzzy,” and it had punctured a lung, but did not kill the massive reptile.
As David Kirby reported last week in this edition of Georgia Outdoor News (GON), the gator that missed 13 feet in length by one inch was reeled in by the Commerce family after he swallowed their bait and bit the end off a push pole.
David said to GON that he and Mason were already battling a 10-foot gator when they got a signal from Hunter to come help, pronto. Hunter was already hooked up to the behemoth when he got their help.
David managed to hit the gator in the back of the head, and that dispatched him. Then came the task of getting him loaded and back to camp. They didn’t have a scale that would weigh him, but David estimates he went at least 750 pounds.
