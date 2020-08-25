Former small business owner running for Ga. U.S. Senate visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several candidates are hoping to be one of the United States Senators representing Georgia in the upcoming 2020 November election.
Georgia politician Tamara Johnson-Shealey was in Albany for a meet and greet.
“I ran for the Georgia state senate, district 40 in 2014, 2016 and 2018,” said Johnson-Shealy.
No stranger to politics, Johnson-Shealy said the beauty industry inspired her campaign.
“I started advocating and I started team professional organizations that address the need for higher health and safety standards in the beauty and barber industry, and we get beauty and barber professionals engaged in the political process,” explained Johnson-Shealy.
Johnson-Shealy said she hopes to beat several other candidates, among them is the incumbent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was in Camilla Monday.
She said so much needs to be done for small businesses.
“I talk about low to no interest home loans and business loans. I want to see us rebuild and strengthen our communities. I believe in small businesses, I was a salon owner for 10 years. I did services for 18,” said Johnson-Shealy.
The biggest bill on her agenda is to help people seeking a college education.
“Fund our HBCUs, I want to see student debt loan forgiveness, college student reimbursement that is in my agenda for reparations,” said Shealy.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.