Expansion, new jobs coming to Sparks chemical production facility

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - BASF announced Tuesday the expansion of its facility in Sparks.
They’re a formulation company that produces chemicals for the agriculture industry.
The company invested about $70 million to produce seed treatment formulations. There will also be 30 new full-time job openings.
The production investments will help farmers and aid the community's economic development.
The company’s site director said the expansion will help expand the capacity for new product lines. It will include a new formulation unit, lab expansion and a climate-controlled warehouse.
“We’re just very excited for the opportunity for our site and our community an the impact it’ll have so we are looking forward to getting it completed,” Mark Wolverton, site director, said.
Wolverton said the company will start the interviewing and hiring process towards the end of 2021, when the expansion is set to be completed.
Read the full press release below:
