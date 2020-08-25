Drying out and getting hotter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although Marco tracked far from SGA, its impacts were felt with torrential downpours. Deep tropical moisture flowed all day Monday which brought soaking rain of 1-3″+. Severe threat ended early however a few showers linger past midnight. Not as wet Tuesday with only isolated showers which allows highs to rise back to average low 90s.
Rain chances ease into midweek while more seasonable 90s with feels like readings 100+ return. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely late week into the weekend.
In the tropics, Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River Monday evening. “Marco” downgraded to a tropical depression continues weakening as the storm moves NW across Louisiana.
The Gulf coast is bracing for much stronger soon to Hurricane " Laura” Tropical Storm Laura strengthened a bit Monday night but continues tracking over western Cuba with max winds of 65mph. “Laura” enters the Gulf of Mexico overnight and quickly becomes a Cat 1 then Cat 2 possibly major Cat 3 hurricane prior to projected landfall Wednesday along the TX/LA coast. Residents should be prepared for potentially major damage.
