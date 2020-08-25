Drug Take-Back Day yeilds 200 pounds of pills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Around 200 pounds of prescription medicine was collected Saturday in Doughtery County during the Southwest Public Health District’s Drug Take-Back Day at the Dougherty County Department of Health.
Leadership told us the event was a success, but there’s still work to be done, and medications to get rid of.
Opioid and Substance Misuse Response Program Coordinator Phyllis Rolle said: “I do believe there is. There is probably a lot... we just haven’t taken the time to go through our medicine cabinets, but there’s probably a great deal, whether it’s expired or prescriptions were no longer need. There’s still a great deal out there.”'
They hope to do the event at least twice a year, and the next one will happen at the beginning of 2021.
If you missed the event on Saturday, Rolle said there is a drop-box for unneeded prescription drugs located inside the Dougherty County Courthouse.
