DOCO leaders keep an eye on weather systems Laura and Marco

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany and Dougherty leaders are keeping their eyes on storms brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
Dougherty County and Albany Firefighters are monitoring the forecast right now.
Nothing about the two storm systems concern them for Dougherty County residents at this point... unless they change directions.
However as rain pours in Albany, they want residents to be mindful of road conditions.
Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan said, “That’s our main concern, for the normal areas in Dougherty County that normally hold water over the roads. We just want to ask people to ‘turn around don’t drown.‘”
Assistant Fire Chief Jordan said flooding in our area from these storms is minimum to none right now.
He said they have, and will continue, to make preparation efforts as they continue to keep an eye on the storms.
