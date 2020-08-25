Colquitt Regional Medical Center to bring oncology radiation services

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new service is coming to Colquitt Regional Medical Center to benefit cancer patients.
Construction on the radiation oncology building began in April.
Director of Oncology Matthew Clifton said the hospital has been offering cancer services for around 30 years.
He said radiation is a vital part of every patient’s treatment plan.
Clifton said they’ve bought a linear accelerator, which is 4-D and can be as precise as the tip of a pencil.
He said this radiation building is a huge need in Colquitt County, as many patients had to travel to surrounding cities for this treatment.
”Radiation treatment doesn’t have the negative connotation that it used to have. A lot of the modern infusion treatments we use are being mixed with the modern radiation oncology treatments that are now available. The treatments can now be much shorter, making it much more convenient for the patient to come in and at a clinic to get those therapies,” said Clifton.
Clifton said usually, the result of this treatment is that patients will have better outcomes and fewer side effects.
They’re hoping to have the building ready for patients in March.
