Clean up efforts underway after Valdosta storm leaves downed trees

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People are cleaning up in Valdosta right now, after Monday’s storm left some downed trees.
Valdosta Fire Department posted pictures on Facebook of storm damage from Monday night, in the area of Albert Road, near Remerton.
There were downed trees from the high winds and lots of branches everywhere.
Chief Brian Boutwell said it all started around 7 p.m. Monday evening.
”During the times when there are storms, we do rely on other resources. The stormwater division assists us in removing streets from roadways and ride aways and make sure we maintain a passage for vehicles and emergency vehicles especially,” said Boutwell.
Boutwell said they removed downed trees from roads Monday night and Tuesday, the storm order division cleaned up as well.
When a storm is approaching, Valdosta Fire Department said they prepare in advance.
They make sure the equipment is ready and they’re fully staffed with on-duty firefighters to attend to the calls.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.