Back-to-school drive, Census event held for Pelham community

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Pelham students and parents can benefit from this year’s back-to-school drive.
The city is handing out school supplies for students.
Parents can also complete their Census form online.
Felisha Draggs lives in Pelham. She said she decided to do the back-to-school drive, but differently this year because of COVID-19.
She partnered with the Main Street Program, making sure each student had supplies going back to school, and for families to be counted in this year’s census.
”A lot of times people in the community will say they didn’t get their paperwork in the mail, and it’s very important to still have a second option for the people in the community to still come and do their census. Sometimes, we think that because something so tragic has happened, that we can’t do what we’ve been doing, but this makes it even better,” said Draggs.
The drive will continue through this Friday.
You can go to the Pelham Library or Donnie Cochran Community Center to pick up supplies and fill out your Census form.
