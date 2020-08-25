Artesian Alliance launches community-wide survey

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint RiverQuarium, Chehaw Park and Thronateeska Heritage Center need your input on their re-branding project.
Leaders from the three organizations are working together to promote their new partnership, now known as the “Artesian Alliance.”
“Back earlier this year, we formed a partnership between Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and the Thronateeska Heritage Center, just to be able to work together, provide a better benefit to the community, share resources amongst the facilities, as well target our audience. We have people that support all three places, and we feel like we can do a better job together,” said Tommy Gregors, executive director of the Artesian Alliance.
Gregors said the Alliance recently hired a consultant to create a master plan for the attractions.
Part of the plan is to gather survey responses on what the community would like to see at each location.
“There’s information about how often you go to attractions. Have you been to the aquarium, to the history museum, to Chehaw? All of those basic questions, and demographics, and then an opportunity to talk about things that you like, and things that you’d like to see in the future,” said Gregors.
Morgan Burnette, director of guest and public relations for Chehaw Park and Zoo, said everyone is encouraged to fill out the survey, even if you haven’t been to an attraction in a while.
“Even if you haven’t been to any of these attractions, or maybe it’s been a few years since you have, your input is still valuable. We want to know why you haven’t been out here, or what attractions you are going to, and what brings you to those attractions, or what you’d like to see in Albany. So this survey really is for everyone. Obviously, if you are invested in either of these attractions, it’s especially important, but we are really looking for input from the community as a whole,” said Burnette.
