Albany leaders go local for garbage pickup

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - City leaders decided Thursday night during a special called meeting to approve a one-year contract with Albany-based Concrete Enterprises for solid waste services for the next year, with no rate increase.
Currently, residents pay just over $32 a month for household garbage and yard trimming pickup.
City leaders told us another contract with the company will be determined by their job performance this year.
The one deal year starts October 1.
Concrete Enterprises owner Jason Wiggins said you’ll see some changes on your streets.
“We’ve got to hire 20-plus new employees, plus a significant investment of all new equipment that we hope that the citizens of Albany are gonna be excited about as well.”
Some of that new equipment includes new advanced cans and trucks.
