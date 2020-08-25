Albany Fire Department to get new tanker truck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At their most recent commission meeting, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of a 3,000 gallon tanker truck.
“Consider for action the purchase of a 2021 elliptical tanker for the Albany Fire Department (AFD) in the amount of $465,674.58. Funding is budgeted under SPLOST VII: County Fire Trucks and Equipment. Is there a motion,” asked Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission chairman.
Chief Cedric Scott said this tanker purchase has been in the works for the past year.
Although AFD has Albany in its title, Scott said the department serves more than just those who live within city limits.
“The Albany Fire Department has for many, many years, has provided protection for the entire county. It’s worked out in an arrangement, or a service agreement, that Dougherty County assists in funding of fire protection. And so, in the county, when we talk about the Albany Fire Department, we talk about its 11 stations. However, there are actually seven stations in the city and four are out in the county itself. So that makes up the Albany Fire Department,” said Scott.
Scott said people in more rural parts of the county will benefit from this new tanker.
“When you get outside of the city, it gets a bit rural, and out in Dougherty County, the availability of hydrants are not as prevalent as they are on the city streets. Therefore, it is important to carry water with us to the fire since we don’t have the availability of the hydrants. And this new truck allows us to do that. And we’re so excited about it,” said Scott.
Scott said they’re working with the trucking company to get the tanker ready and delivered.
He said it will take about a year for it to go into service.
