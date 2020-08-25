Albany activist creates survey to gain trust between community and officials

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany activist has created a survey to help with COVID-19 and other issues related to the community.
The purpose of the study is to better understand the role of trust between government leaders and their community in Dougherty County.
“So, we decided to come up with this survey in order to really investigate how governmental trust and relationships impact the likelihood of people responding to government mandates, listening to governmental information and sharing governmental information in a thoughtful way,” said activist James Pratt.
Albany was an early COVID-19 hotspot. The survey made by Albany Police Department Officer Travis Goodson and city activist James Pratt has a variety of questions about how officials notified the community about COVID-19 cases and mandates.
“We want to get thousands of respondents to see what we can do better to build governmental trust where the gaps are, who has been impacted the most by this virus in this moment and move forward in a thoughtful and critical way,” said Pratt.
Pratt said it will ask people their thoughts on Albany’s protocols and create ways for officials to get feedback when county and city commissioners enact new ordinances.
“On the survey, we have where people can select the ward that they live in and so a part of that is really understanding what even individual county commissioners and city commissioners can do for their particular wards to be better stewards of the city’s mandates,” explained Pratt.
