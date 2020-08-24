World War II veteran celebrates 99th birthday after recovering from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local World War II veteran is blowing out 99 candles Monday.
Jack Pearce lives at a senior living facility in North Columbus.
WTVM News Leader 9 was there to capture his special celebration. Pearce is full of life and based on the number of family and friends who showed up to celebrate his 99th birthday, he is loved by many.
They all lined up for a drive-thru parade at Covenant Woods senior living community on Woodruff Farm Road in North Columbus honking their horns and yelling well wishes to him. He has so many unique stories to tell as a World War II vet. He says he landed at Cape Gloucester, New Britain, and Okinawa Japan without a scratch and he’s so proud he did. We asked Pearce what is his secret to living a long life?
Mr. Pearce said, "Tending to my own business (laughs). I just love people and I'm just thankful and the Lord saved me for some reason."
He says he's trying to fulfill that obligation and feels everyone is giving him a good opportunity to do just that.
During today’s birthday parade, he says, he’s thankful people would honor him in this way. Pearce recited poems and even sings.
