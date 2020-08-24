Tropical moisture keeps SGA wet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the tropics, two separate tropical threats impacting the the Gulf coast early week. Late Sunday “Marco” was downgraded to a tropical storm. Chances are slim it’ll regain hurricane status. Projected landfall is along the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Laura continues tracking across the Caribbean. Expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico strengthen to a Cat 1 then Cat 2 hurricane prior to landfall along the TX/LA coast Wednesday.
Across SGA deep tropical moisture is keeping light to moderate across SGA late Sunday. Some of “Marco’s” outer rainbands have pushed north but as the storm tracks west no direct impacts are expected. Rain chances extend early week then ease into midweek. Warmer 90s return with feels like reading 100+ returns.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms ramp up late week into the weekend.
