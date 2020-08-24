Trending drier and hotter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant tropical moisture continues east of Marco which has kept SGA rather soggy. A Tornado Watch is in effect until midnight. Showers and thunderstorms continue through the evening then gradually tapering off.
In the tropics, Marco weakening max winds are down to 40mph as the storm moves NW @6mph. Gusty winds and heavy rain have been east of the storm from the Florida Panhandle into South Alabama and South Georgia. Watches and warnings have been cancelled along the Gulf coast. Marco makes landfall along the SE Louisiana coast tonight and steadily weakens as the storm tracks west across LA into TX.
Tropical Storm Laura continues tracking along southern Cuba with max winds of 60mph. Laura expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico strengthening to a Cat 1 then Cat 2 hurricane prior to projected landfall Wednesday along the TX/LA coast.
Rain chances ease into midweek while more seasonable 90s with feels like reading 100+ return. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely late week into the weekend.
