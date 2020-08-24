Phoebe releases Monday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe health system’s top official said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations hasn’t gone up, but they haven’t gone down either.
On Monday, the hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 56
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 12
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total inpatients recovered – 689
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 36
“As we begin another week in our COVID-19 fight, the good news is our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients isn’t going up,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “The bad news is it’s not really going down either."
Steiner said as of Monday, Phoebe is caring for 70 COVID-19 inpatients throughout the health system, and “we have hovered around that number throughout the month of August.”
“In Albany, we are averaging just under five new COVID-19 admissions per day this month,” Steiner said. ‘That is more than our numbers in May and June. It’s slightly lower than our admission rate in July and down significantly from our highs in March and April, when we admitted a daily average of nearly 22 and 14 patients respectively. Our best chance to break our current plateau and begin a downward admission trend remains widespread mask usage and adherence to other safety guidelines,” Steiner said.
