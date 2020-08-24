Phoebe releases Monday COVID-19 numbers

“In Albany, we are averaging just under five new COVID-19 admissions per day this month,” Steiner said. ‘That is more than our numbers in May and June. It’s slightly lower than our admission rate in July and down significantly from our highs in March and April, when we admitted a daily average of nearly 22 and 14 patients respectively. Our best chance to break our current plateau and begin a downward admission trend remains widespread mask usage and adherence to other safety guidelines,” Steiner said.