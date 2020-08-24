Lowndes raids send 6 to jail

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division recently conducted a series of searches related to firearm and illegal narcotics offenses.
The searches recovered nine stolen firearms, illegal drugs and approximately $50,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Aug. 20, investigators conducted a search at a house on Whitewater Road, following up on a tip from the Department of Community Supervision and information from the Criminal Investigative Division of the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said this tip indicated a parolee was suspected of having a firearm and was involved in drug sales. Investigators arrested Jeremy Todd and Tristan Richards after investigators discovered a semi-automatic handgun, as well as methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana and prescription medication all packaged for sale in Todd’s possession, according to the sheriff’s office.
Richards was found to possess similar drugs in his backpack. the sheriff’s office said. Suspected drug money was discovered in the home.
The week before, a search warrant was served on a Lamar Street house in Valdosta, which led to the arrest of Kimberly Michelle Kier and David London for possession of firearms by convicted felons, along with possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
Evidence gathered during the investigation into the home indicated the occupants were engaged in the possession and suspected sale of illegal drugs. In the search of the home, synthetic cathinone (flakka), marijuana packaged for sale, cash, and seven firearms, two of which were stolen from Lowndes County residents were all recovered.
A day earlier, a search warrant was served on Lexington Avenue, where Robert Lee “Rob Base” Robinson, and Tina Reynolds were arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. Authorities recovered a semi-automatic handgun, synthetic cathinone (flakka), and marijuana, packaged for sale.
Surveillance leading up the search indicated Robinson’s involvement in the possession and suspected sales of drugs from the home. Reynolds was discovered in the bathroom of the home, attempting to destroy evidence which Robinson had thrown to her as he ran from the bathroom. Drug money was also found.
The investigations were launched by investigators after tips and information from citizens and the continued cooperative efforts of our law enforcement partners.
“The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office would like to, again, extend their thanks to those citizen willing to aid law enforcement with information that allows these type of crime interventions to occur, thereby making the communities safer, and removing known career criminal offenders from the streets in which they practice their illegal trades,” Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
