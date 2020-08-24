Houses, vehicles damaged in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is working to find out who took part in an incident where two groups shot at one another — in the middle of a neighborhood.
“We heard the shooting, coming through the trees, it was in the car ports and everything,” Rufus Moody, a witness said.
APD said homes and cars were damaged in a shooting, which happened Saturday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m.
Officers said it happened near the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue and the 600 block of Poplar Street.
“Yeah I got nervous, I went back in. He told me to go back in. My neighbor said ‘go back in man,” said Moody.
Moody and several others said they were outside when shots were fired.
Two men in a Chevrolet Tahoe were shot at, according to reports.
The witness told officers, the SUV had several bullet holes and flat tires.
Javontae Loud said he saw the car drive away.
“Well, at first, I heard some shots and when I went to look, I heard like 15 shots and I looked down the road and I seen a truck like going real fast and turned, you know when the tires skirt, that is what I heard,” said Loud.
Another neighbor said he was on the porch when it all went down.
“First, it was small shots, then all of a sudden, it got loud and there was so many shooting that I just jumped up and ran in the house,” Melvin Peterson said.
Peterson said it isn’t the first time shootings have happened in the area — and he fears for what’s next.
“It scared me, it really scared me to tell you the truth,” said Peterson.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call APD at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
