Former mail carrier sentenced to 2 years probation for selling cocaine from USPS vehicle

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Ashtabula-area mail carrier who pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine from her work vehicle was sentenced on Monday morning.
Darcy Spangler avoided jail time when an Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced her to two years of probation.
Investigators arrested the 53-year-old woman in December after it was discovered that she was selling drugs from her work vehicle along her mail route in Ashtabula.
Spangler said she was thankful after being arrested because it forced her to confront issues of addiction and alcoholism.
A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General provided a statement regarding Spangler’s arrest:
Trafficking cocaine is a fourth-degree felony, according to the Ashtabula County judge.
