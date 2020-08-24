Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon with localized heavy rain. There’s a Marginal Risk of Flash Flooding. A muggy start in the mid 70s only warms to the mid 80s because of the clouds and rain Today. That’ll change for the middle of the week. We lose the rain chances and gain the heat. Highs will reach the mid 90s and humidity will be quite highs. That translates to heat indices around 105. Rain chances return to the scattered side by this weekend and that brings more seasonable late summer heat in the lower 90s.