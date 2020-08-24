Douglas man loses murder conviction appeal

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man will remain in prison after being convicted for brutally murdering a homebound woman after the Georgia Supreme Court denied his appeal on Monday.
In August 2016, a jury convicted Victor Hodges of killing Julie Mae Simpson during a robbery at her home on June 7, 2013.
Prosecutors said Hodges savagely beat her with a stereo speaker and strangled her. Friends said Simpson rarely left her home because of health problems.
Hodges took the stand in his defense and admitted what DNA evidence proved, that he was in Simpson’s home. He testified about his drug use and criminal history, but he claimed he did not kill Simpson, according to the Georgia Supreme Court.
The jury convicted him of murder, felony murder, robbery and aggravated assault. He was not eligible for parole.
