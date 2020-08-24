Deadline to file Dougherty Co. property tax appeal approaching

“We here in Albany have gone through a lot, and from what we have already gone through, and everything now is going up, food is going up, everything is going up. Now, we are talking about taxes going up. Well, I can’t afford it. My mother at 92-years-old, she is staying the house, she said to tell them, ‘Baby, I can’t afford it.’ We need to find another way,” Gloria Bridges, a Dougherty County homeowner.