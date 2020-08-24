Deadline to file Dougherty Co. property tax appeal approaching

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you own property in Dougherty County, now’s the time to file an appeal if you think you’re being taxed too harshly.
Aug. 27 is the last day to submit an appeal to the county tax assessor’s office.
County Chief Appraiser George Anderson said the deadline for appeals is usually much earlier in the year.
“We sent them out on May 26 and our 45-day deadline was July 10. But the Georgia Supreme Court issued an extension due to COVID-19 to allow anyone to file an appeal until August 27,” said Anderson.
Anderson said it’s easy to start the appeal process.
“Well, it’s just as simple as writing it on a sheet of paper saying that ‘I disagree with the value of my property. And if they would put the value that they think it’s worth, then we will take a look at that. We will also take a look at the property and see if we need to make some type of adjustment,” said Anderson.
Back in May, the tax assessor’s office informed some homeowners their property values increased. Only those people will pay more when tax time comes.
Some of those impacted recently addressed county commission.
“We here in Albany have gone through a lot, and from what we have already gone through, and everything now is going up, food is going up, everything is going up. Now, we are talking about taxes going up. Well, I can’t afford it. My mother at 92-years-old, she is staying the house, she said to tell them, ‘Baby, I can’t afford it.’ We need to find another way,” Gloria Bridges, a Dougherty County homeowner.
Anderson said the appeal process gives these people the opportunity to refute their tax increases in a different way.
“Anyone who has not filed an appeal may file an appeal, regardless if their value went up, went down, or stayed the same. Anyone can file an appeal on the value of their property for this year,” said Anderson.
You can submit an appeal in-person at the tax assessor’s office, or by mail. Just make sure the appeal is postmarked by Aug. 27 or it will be invalid.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.