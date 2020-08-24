2 dead in Albany wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a three-car wreck that occurred at Madison Street and Gaines Avenue at 8:40 Sunday night.
Two people were killed and a total of five people were injured.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed two deaths in the crash. They are 40-year-old Cedrick Marshall and 51-year-old Jerry Lewis Smith.
The investigation is being conducted by the APD Traffic Unit.
We will have more information on the story will it is available.
