Crisp Co. law enforcement recognized for hard work keeping roadways safe

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On behalf of the South Georgia Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) chapter, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office recognized four men and women for their work to keep roadways safe.
Sgt. Kenny Purvis, Cpl. Kris Herrick, Deputy Force Commander John Harvey, and Deputy Tara Herrick were recognized.
However, because of COVID-19, Georgia MADD could not have their annual law enforcement recognition banquet.
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock presented on their behalf.
