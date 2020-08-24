Breaking down the Rails to Trails complaint against the City of Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a little less than a week since South Georgia Rails to Trails (SGRT) filed an official complaint against the City of Albany. The organization wants over $7 million in reimbursement.
The City of Albany agreed to construct a trail from Albany to Sasser by spring 2020, the complaint states.
According to the “Flint River Trail’s” official website, the trail was going to be a 13.62 mile, multi-use asphalt trail leading from downtown Sasser to just north of Tift Park in Albany.
The Albany trailhead is supposed to be at Tift Park.
The agreement was originally signed back in 2015, and the trail was to be complete by 2020.
Five years later, the complaint filed by SGRT claims the trail is still not finished.
In the original agreement, the trail's exact design would be developed and approved by both the city and SGRT.
In a statement, the organization said they ”worked diligently with (the) city to uphold its responsibilities under the agreement through the joint funding of a $31,600 master plan, submitted on September 2, 2016.”
Rails to Trails said the city then prepared a detailed engineering plan, based on the master Plan, and Rails To Trails agreed with the plans.
The organization said they notified the city of their agreement in a letter.
However, the organization claims the city failed to act on the plan they both approved.
This civil complaint is not the first time the Rails organization threatened legal action.
Back at the beginning of this year, the City of Albany approached Lee County leaders about transferring them some land.
“The city of Albany and Lee county were discussing a transfer of the trail property to Lee county. And the Rails To Trails organization, at that point in time, sent a letter both the City of Albany and Lee County threatening litigation if we followed through with that, so we did not,” said Billy Mathis, Lee County Commission chairman.
The organization said a portion of that land was already under contract between them and the city of Albany.
Mathis said they never signed any type of agreement with the city of Albany or SGRT.
He also said they are not mentioned in the current civil complaint.
“We did not enter any type of agreement, and we wish them all well. We hope they get it worked out,” said Mathis.
Mathis, an attorney by trade, said the city could have legally spoken to the media if they had wished.
“You can always talk to the media, or anyone else you want to talk to. This is America,” said Mathis.
WALB reached out to the Albany City attorney’s office for comment but never heard back.
