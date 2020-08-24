Authorities warn of Facebook Marketplace scam involving phony preowned vehicle ads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re in the market to buy a pre-owned vehicle, the FBI is warning potential buyers to be wary of using Facebook Marketplace.
According to officials, a scam operation using Bluff Online Sales has been ripping people off using fake online ads regarding the sale of preowned vehicles. Clint Wactor, the owner of Bluff Road Auto Sales, said the dealership noticed the scam two months ago. Since then, the company has been getting calls from people who said they sent money to the scammer and did not get what they paid for.
“When people see the very low prices on these fake ads and call us before sending any money, we tell them what is going on,” said Wactor. “But when someone communicates with the scammer through Messenger or email, they have no idea who they are talking with. That is when the scammer has opportunity to rip someone off.”
The bogus operation was using the actual phone number, address, and website URL of Bluff Road Auto Sales. Wactor said his dealership was receiving phone calls every seven to 10 seconds about the scam at one point.
Bluff Road Auto Sales has placed a warning about the scam on its website and its Facebook page. The company has also placed a recording on their phone system to warn callers.
If you or someone you know has lost money because of this scam, please visit this link to file a complaint online.
