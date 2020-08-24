APD: 3 Saturday afternoon shootings connected

A second shooting occurred in the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Avenue. Officers spoke with a witness that saw a blue Acura shooting at four people. Everyone involved was transported to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews. At the conclusion of the interviews, investigators concluded that the shootings were the result of a confrontation that occurred between one of the victims and Kean Phillips at Shackleford Plaza. Two of the victims left and were followed by Kean Phillps, driving the Crown Victoria and Kean’s brother, Kamal Phillips, driving a blue Acura, in two separate cars. The blue Acura began chasing and shooting at them while Kean Phills was behind the Acura, which was also following the victim. The victims lost Kean and Kamal Phillips and went to a relative’s house on North Cleveland. Kean Phillips was seen driving around the corner on North Cleveland and KeeJavious Peterson began shooting at the vehicle. Kean Phillips drove off and went to Checkers to call the police.