APD: 3 Saturday afternoon shootings connected

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said three Saturday shootings that happened within two hours of one another are connected.
Following the shootings, one person is in custody and two others are wanted.
Kean Phillips, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
Kamal Phillips, 18, is wanted on six aggravated assault charges and possession of a firearm. KeeJavious Peterson is wanted on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
The following shootings happened:
- Sunday, on Jackson Street and 6th Avenue, around 2:07 p.m.
- Sunday, in the 500 block of North Cleveland Street, around 3 p.m.
- Sunday, in the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Avenue, around 4:15 p.m.
Albany police have provided the following synopis of what investigators believe happened during the shootings. The synopsis has been edited to remove the names of the victims:
Investigators responded to the 500 block of North Cleveland Street about a shooting. Uniforms briefed them on a blue Crown Victoria shot at by an unknown suspect. Inside the vehicle, was a man, later identified as Kean Phillips, who had been transported to the hospital and three other passengers that were inside of the vehicle who were not injured.
A second shooting occurred in the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Avenue. Officers spoke with a witness that saw a blue Acura shooting at four people. Everyone involved was transported to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews. At the conclusion of the interviews, investigators concluded that the shootings were the result of a confrontation that occurred between one of the victims and Kean Phillips at Shackleford Plaza. Two of the victims left and were followed by Kean Phillps, driving the Crown Victoria and Kean’s brother, Kamal Phillips, driving a blue Acura, in two separate cars. The blue Acura began chasing and shooting at them while Kean Phills was behind the Acura, which was also following the victim. The victims lost Kean and Kamal Phillips and went to a relative’s house on North Cleveland. Kean Phillips was seen driving around the corner on North Cleveland and KeeJavious Peterson began shooting at the vehicle. Kean Phillips drove off and went to Checkers to call the police.
Later, Peterson, and two of the other victims, arrived on W. Lincoln, and they were shot at by Kamal Phillips in the blue Acura. No one was injured in the Jackson Street and 6th Avenue shooting or the W. Lincoln Ave shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.