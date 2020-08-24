APD: Albany woman shot multiple times following Saturday morning confrontation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was shot multiple times Saturday morning, following a confrontation with two other people, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said they arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. at Nottingham Way Apartments.
APD said 18-year-old Devon Jones showed up to the apartment with a gun after a prior phone conversation with two other people.
Investigators said during the confrontation, a woman interrupted and Jones pointed the gun at her.
Police said that’s when the other person hit Jones in the head with a bat. Jones fired several shots from the ground, hitting the man’s girlfriend several times, according to APD.
Police said Jones was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla. No word on the current condition of the woman who was shot. WALB has reached out for the victim’s condition.
Jones faces two counts of aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.