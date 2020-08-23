Lowndes Co. Health Dept. closed after employee test positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes Co. Health Department General Clinic and the Lake Park Clinic will be closed on Monday.
The closure comes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
A reopening date is set to be announced Monday afternoon.
The department said patients will be contacted to reschedule appointments. The Hypertension Clinic will conduct visits via telephone.
Environmental Health Services and the Lowndes County COVID-19 testing site will remain open with normal operating hours.
Health officials said the risk of COVID-19 to patients of Lowndes County Health Department is low.
Employees of the health department that have come in close contact with the positive employee will be required to quarantine for 14 days from their last date of exposure to the employee.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.