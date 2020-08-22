Tracking the tropics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More clouds than rain Friday, however, early Saturday showers push into SGA. Not all day rain but showers and thunderstorms become scattered during the afternoon.
Look for more rain Sunday through next week. This keeps temperatures warm but comfortable with highs mid-upper 80s around 90.
In the tropics, 2 tropical storms in the Atlantic. Newly formed Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are projected to track over the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen next week. Latest forecast models suggest Marco nears hurricane status (74mph+) while Laura reaches a category 1 hurricane.
The official forecast track steers " Laura” into the central Gulf heading toward the north central Gulf coast (AL/MS/LA) while “Marco” steers toward the TX/LA coast. With the latest advisory SGA is no longer in the cone of uncertainty. That doesn’t mean to let your guard down as impacts can be felt outside the cone.
Stay alert and be prepared as the forecast track will undergo changes in the coming days.
